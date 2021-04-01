Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Advent International Corp MA raised its position in Envestnet by 81.0% during the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after acquiring an additional 677,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,079,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 310,879 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares during the period.

ENV opened at $72.23 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

