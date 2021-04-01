Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,924 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,012,915 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 140.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.