Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 372,160 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $4,000,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TEN opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

