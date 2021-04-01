NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter valued at $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter valued at $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NuCana by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NuCana by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

