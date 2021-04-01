Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,896 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $228.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $236.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

