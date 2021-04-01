Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of American Well at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. American Well’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,169,346 shares of company stock valued at $57,074,369.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

