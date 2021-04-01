Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 7,972 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 838.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

