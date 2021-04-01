Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 115,644 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,644 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of Dana worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Dana by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:DAN opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

