NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.50.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.78% and a negative return on equity of 309.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

