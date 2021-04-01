Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.33.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.92.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.