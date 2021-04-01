Michael Rice Sells 3,809 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $133,353.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,735.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 861 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $34,069.77.

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $411,961.32.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $412,051.35.

BLFS opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

