GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Shares Up 13.3%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR) shares shot up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 321,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 573,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$33.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

