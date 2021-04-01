PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells $174,619.70 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $174,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PD opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after buying an additional 3,677,663 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,991,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after buying an additional 675,907 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,193,000 after buying an additional 607,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,193,000 after buying an additional 598,354 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

