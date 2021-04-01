Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €90.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.08 ($90.68).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €84.20 ($99.06) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €73.50. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

