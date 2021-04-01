Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 9.3%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.68 and last traded at $71.40. 28,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,690,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,517 shares of company stock worth $50,773,726 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 215,922 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

