The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Sells $414,520.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $414,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,587.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TTC opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $105.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,671,000 after acquiring an additional 153,620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after acquiring an additional 842,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,285,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Toro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

