Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.73

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 9012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPMT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 397,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 227,011 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,633,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.5% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 448,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 117,632 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

