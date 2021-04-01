Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.70

Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 123439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $138,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,619 shares of company stock worth $5,061,454. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,018,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pluralsight by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

