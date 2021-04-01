PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.00

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 54086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.50).

The stock has a market cap of £64.88 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45.

PCI-PAL Company Profile (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

