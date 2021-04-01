Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Update

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,463,000.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $128.86 on Thursday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $165.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.24.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.