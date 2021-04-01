Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Expands By 47.3%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FMHI stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $55.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

