Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 86,855 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 69.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 92,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,034,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.