Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 796 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

