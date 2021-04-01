ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of SWAV opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total transaction of $544,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $229,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,436,619.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

