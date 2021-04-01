General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, General Electric’s shares have outperformed the industry. In fourth-quarter 2020, its earnings met estimates. In the quarters ahead, the company is poised to gain from its portfolio-restructuring program, expansion in digital business, efforts to deleverage balance sheet and solid liquidity position. Moreover, its efforts are on track to reduce the exposure to the GE Capital business. For 2021, it anticipates adjusted earnings per share of 15-25 cents. However, the market-related challenges persist for Aviation in the initial quarter of 2021, while weakness in equipment revenues might hurt the segment’s performance in the year. Also, any adverse impact of foreign currency fluctuations might be concerning. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been lowered for 2021 and 2022.”

Get General Electric alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $714,522,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.