Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Williams Financial Group

Williams Financial Group lowered shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $6.70 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RMO opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Romeo Power has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 108,239 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 321,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

