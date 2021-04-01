EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Price Target Lowered to $10.25 at Alliance Global Partners

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $16.75 to $10.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of EYEG stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,531,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $8,007,658.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

