Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 11,042 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of NetScout Systems worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,510 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 154,272 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 767.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

