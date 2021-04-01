Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 499.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 592,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,618,000 after purchasing an additional 114,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

