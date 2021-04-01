Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,286 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUZ opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

