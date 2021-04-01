Credit Suisse AG Acquires 14,751 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

