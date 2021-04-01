Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $695.03 million, a PE ratio of 184.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

