Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

HJLI opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

