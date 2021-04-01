Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “
HJLI opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $20.25.
About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.