FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of FSBW opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $284.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

