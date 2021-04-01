Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 922,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

EVN stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

