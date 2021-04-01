Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,524 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after buying an additional 482,845 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Cree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,166,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cree by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $66,922,000 after buying an additional 389,532 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 6.9% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 421,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.79.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.31. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

