Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,026 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14.

