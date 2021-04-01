ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $194.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

