Plains All American Pipeline’s (PAA) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 48.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,729 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

