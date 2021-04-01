Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Rambus worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 113,323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

RMBS opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,403 shares of company stock worth $1,151,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.