LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

IEV stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $50.82.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.