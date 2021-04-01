Gary S. Bedard Sells 658 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Gary S. Bedard sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,303.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LII opened at $311.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.41 and a 52-week high of $326.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.36.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

