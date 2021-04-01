Gary S. Bedard Sells 658 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Gary S. Bedard sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,303.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LII opened at $311.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.41 and a 52-week high of $326.83.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.36.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
