William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Buys $249,034.50 in Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Glenn Davis acquired 21,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $249,034.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of WMPN opened at $11.37 on Thursday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $39.00.
William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile
