William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Buys $249,034.50 in Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Glenn Davis acquired 21,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $249,034.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMPN opened at $11.37 on Thursday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.