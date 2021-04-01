LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,959,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 525,072 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after purchasing an additional 70,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

