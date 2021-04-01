SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $94.94 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $97.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74.

