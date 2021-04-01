LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,397,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,033,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 404,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 309,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after buying an additional 227,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.