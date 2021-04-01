iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.62% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 330,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 225,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTB opened at $50.99 on Thursday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06.

