Roger Dent Sells 17,500 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$283,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,297,600.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Roger Dent sold 11,170 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total transaction of C$186,315.60.

On Monday, March 22nd, Roger Dent sold 500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total transaction of C$9,700.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Roger Dent sold 21,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.46, for a total transaction of C$408,609.60.

Shares of TSE AT opened at C$16.21 on Thursday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$865.97 million and a P/E ratio of 219.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AT. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.23.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

