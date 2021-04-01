Kenneth Moelis Sells 5,728 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $320,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $196,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $3,345,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $2,376,908.50.

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96.

MC opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.