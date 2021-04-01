NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.